Jan 15 (Reuters) - MEGA SONIC SA:

* SIGNS DEAL UNDER WHICH CO TO GET 7.9 MILLION ZLOTY SUBSIDY FOR ITS SAIL PASS PROJECT

* CO TO CREATE AND IMPLEMENT REGIONAL SAILING CARD SERVICE SYSTEM

* TOTAL VALUE OF PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 19.7 MILLION ZLOTYS