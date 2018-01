Jan 8 (Reuters) - Megawide Construction Corp:

* FORMED CONSORTIUM WITH UEM, PART OF TOSHIBA GROUP TO DELIVER MAYNILAD’S 88 MLD LAS PIÑAS WATER RECLAMATION FACILITY‍​

* DESIGN & BUILD CONTRACT VALUED AT MORE THAN 2 BILLION PESOS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)