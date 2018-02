Feb 20 (Reuters) - Meilleure Health International Industry Group Ltd:

* MEILLEURE HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRY GROUP LTD SEES ‍INCREASE RANGING FROM 80% TO 150% IN FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO STEADY GROWTH OF MEDICAL AND HEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS, CONSULTANCY BUSINESS