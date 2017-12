Dec 15 (Reuters) - Melbourne Enterprises Ltd:

* FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS HK$1.52 BILLION VERSUS HK$281.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$232.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$232.1 MILLION

* ‍DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$2.70 PER SHARE​