July 10 (Reuters) - Melcolot Ltd:

* Tsui Che Yin, Frank has resigned as chairman of board

* Wang Bingzhong, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer

* Ko Chun Fung, Henry, a former executive director, has resigned as chief executive officer

* Pan Zhengming has been appointed as chairman of board