Nov 13 (Reuters) - MELEXIS NV:

* EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING SPACE AND PEOPLE AT ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN YPRES, BELGIUM‍​

* ‍PLANNED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q1 2018​

* MELEXIS INVESTING EUR 1 MILLION FOR THE BUILDING WORKS

* INTENDS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES TO 300 AT FACILITY Source text: bit.ly/2zSoRQM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)