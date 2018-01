BRIEF-Mellanox Technologies Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings of $0.82/Share

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mellanox Technologies Ltd:

* MELLANOX ACHIEVES RECORD QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL REVENUES; FORECASTS STRONG 2018

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $238 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.5 PERCENT TO 69.5 PERCENT FOR Q1 2018​

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $222 MILLION TO $232 MILLION

* SEES ‍REVENUES OF $970 MILLION TO $990 MILLION FOR FY 2018​

* SEES ‍NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT FOR FY 2018​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $235.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $971.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: