March 8 (Reuters) - MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC:

* GM RESULTS AND EC CLEARANCE

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC - EUROPEAN COMMISSION PROVIDED CLEARANCE IN RESPECT OF EUROPEAN ANTI-TRUST FOR GKN DEAL

* MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC - ‍RESOLUTIONS WERE PASSED AT MELROSE GENERAL MEETING HELD TODAY IN CONNECTION WITH GKN ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: