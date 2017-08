Aug 14 (Reuters) - MENA FOR TOURISTIC AND REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CO:

* H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 17.6 MILLION VERSUS EGP 64.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 5.8 MILLION VERSUS EGP 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2wWeztr) Further company coverage: