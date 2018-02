Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd:

* DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF HYDROCARBONS APPROVED FIELD DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR JYOTI-1 & JYOTI-2 OIL DISCOVERIES IN BLOCK CB-ONN-2005/9

* MERCATOR PETROLEUM GEARING UP TO START EXTENDED WELL TEST/ TRIAL PRODUCTION AT ONE WELL IN MARCH 2018