Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mercator Ltd

* Mercator- ‍Mercator Petroleum starts preliminary technical talks with director general of hydrocarbons on field development plan for wells Jyoti 1 and 2​

* Production testing of next 3 wells planned for Q4FY18 , on track for commercial production by H1 of CY18​