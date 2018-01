Jan 8 (Reuters) - Daimler:

* SAYS DECEMBER MERCEDES-BENZ BRAND DELIVERIES UP 1.7 PERCENT AT 193,534 VEHICLES; UP 9.9 PERCENT IN 2017

* SAYS DECEMBER MERCEDES-BENZ CARS DELIVERIES UP 0.2 PERCENT AT 205,429 VEHICLES; UP 8.8 PERCENT IN 2017

* SAYS DECEMBER MERCEDES-BENZ DELIVERIES DOWN 4.0 PERCENT IN EUROPE, UP 12.2 PERCENT IN CHINA, UP 10 PERCENT IN USA Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)