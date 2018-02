Feb 8 (Reuters) - Merchants Bancorp:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* ‍Q4 2017 RESULTS INCLUDED A ONE-TIME $6.9 MILLION TAX BENEFIT​

* ‍TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $676.7 MILLION, OR 25%, TO $3.4 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $2.7 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* ‍INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $6.2 MILLION, OR 30%, TO $26.9 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $20.7 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: