Feb 20 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA:

* SUCCESSFUL EURO 300 MILLION BOND ISSUE

* ‍OPERATION ENABLES CO TO SECURE FUTURE REDEMPTION OF EURO 479.7 MILLION BOND ISSUE MATURING IN MARCH 2019​

* ‍NEW ISSUE MATURES IN FEBRUARY 2026​

* ‍BOND ISSUE WAS 2.5 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE​

* ‍NEW FINANCING LINE EXTENDS AVERAGE MATURITY OF CO‘S DEBT FROM CURRENT 3.6 YEARS TO 4.2 YEARS​

* ‍BOND OFFERS A 1.80 PERCENT COUPON WHICH FAVORABLY COMPARES WITH 4.125 PERCENT COUPON OF BOND MATURING IN MARCH 2019​