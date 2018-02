BRIEF-Mercialys FY Rental Revenues Fell 2.4% To 185.3 Million Euros

Feb 14 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA:

* MERCIALYS: 2017 RESULTS

* FY ‍EPRA NAV UP +0.9% TO EURO 20.86/SHARE​

* PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF EURO 1.09 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* 2018 OBJECTIVES: ORGANIC GROWTH EXCLUDING INDEXATION IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED +2%​

* 2018 OBJECTIVES FFO IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY AT LEAST +2%, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF REFINANCING BOND MATURING IN 2019, WHICH IS ESTIMATED AT AROUND EURO 6 MILLION NET OF POTENTIAL HEDGING

* FY RENTAL REVENUES FELL -2.4% TO EURO 185.3 MILLION

* +6.1% GROWTH IN FFO, EXCLUDING DISPOSALS COMPLETED IN 2017

* FY INVOICED RENTS ARE DOWN -2.2% AT EURO 183.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)