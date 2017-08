BRIEF-Mercialys reports stable rental revenues at 93.1 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Mercialys Sa

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017: OBJECTIVE CONFIRMED FOR ORGANIC RENTAL INCOME GROWTH EXCLUDING INDEXATION OF OVER +2%

* TO PAY OUT AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EURO 0.41 PER SHARE.

* CONTRACTION IN FFO WILL BE LESS THAN -5% ANNOUNCED AT START OF YEAR

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON OCTOBER 23, 2017, AND CORRESPONDS TO 50% OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTED FOR 2016

* FOR FULL YEAR, MERCIALYS EXPECTS ITS DIVIDEND TO RANGE FROM 85% TO 95% OF 2017 FFO

* H1 RENTAL REVENUES TOTALED EURO 93.1 MILLION, STABLE COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2016

* SEES ORGANIC RENTAL INCOME GROWTH EXCLUDING INDEXATION TO COME IN +2% COMPARED WITH 2016, IN LINE WITH OBJECTIVE SET IN FEBRUARY 2017

* H1 INVOICED RENTS, UP +2.8% LIKE-FOR-LIKE EXCLUDING INDEXATION AND +0.2% ON A CURRENT BASIS TO EURO 92.1 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA REPRESENTS EURO 79.3 MILLION, ALSO STABLE COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2016, WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 85.2% (VERSUS. 85.4% AT JUNE 30, 2016).

* SEES FFO TO CONTRACT BY LESS THAN -5% ANNOUNCED AT START OF YEAR