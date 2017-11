BRIEF-Merck And Pfizer Provide Update On Phase III Javelin Gastric 300 Study In Patients With Pre-Treated Advanced Gastric Cancer

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* MERCK AND PFIZER PROVIDE UPDATE ON PHASE III JAVELIN GASTRIC 300 STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH PRE-TREATED ADVANCED GASTRIC CANCER

* MERCK KGAA- ‍PHASE III JAVELIN GASTRIC 300 TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT ​

* MERCK KGAA- ‍SAFETY PROFILE OF AVELUMAB WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OVERALL JAVELIN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM​

* MERCK KGAA - ‍OUTCOME OF JAVELIN GASTRIC 300 DOES NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON CURRENT AVELUMAB APPROVALS​

* MERCK KGAA - ‍JAVELIN GASTRIC 300 DATA WILL BE FURTHER EXAMINED TO BETTER UNDERSTAND RESULTS; WILL BE SUBMITTED FOR PRESENTATION AT MEDICAL CONGRESS​