Feb 21 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK AND VIRALYTICS ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT, EXPANDING MERCK‘S LEADING IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PIPELINE

* MERCK - PROPOSED ACQUISITION VALUES THE TOTAL ISSUED SHARES IN VIRALYTICS AT APPROXIMATELY AUD 502 MILLION (USD 394 MILLION)

* MERCK - ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, VIRALYTICS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MERCK