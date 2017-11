Nov 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND $10 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* MERCK & CO INC - AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $10 BILLION OF TREASURY STOCK PURCHASES WITH NO TIME LIMIT FOR COMPLETION​

* MERCK - INCREASED CO‘S QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.48/OUTSTANDING SHARE OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK, UP $0.01 FROM $0.47 PER OUTSTANDING SHARE PAID LAST QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: