#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Merck & Co updates on investigation of co's Italian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck & Co Inc says in July 2017, co learned that the prosecution office of Milan, Italy is investigating certain interactions - SEC filing

* Merck & Co says the interactions were between co’s Italian subsidiary, certain employees of the subsidiary and certain Italian healthcare providers

* Merck says it understands that this is part of a larger investigation involving engagements between various healthcare companies and certain healthcare providers

* Merck & Co says it is cooperating with the investigation Source text: (bit.ly/2zrSDJa) Further company coverage:

