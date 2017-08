July 21 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:

* EMA’S CHMP ISSUES POSITIVE OPINION FOR AVELUMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC MERKEL CELL CARCINOMA

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION WILL NOW REVIEW THE CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION, WITH A DECISION EXPECTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2twp3SS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)