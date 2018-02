Feb 26 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA:

* SAYS MAVENCLAD (CLADRIBINE TABLETS) RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL IN LATIN AMERICA‍​

* ARGENTINA'S ANMAT HAS APPROVED REGISTRATION OF CLADRIBINE TABLETS FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH HIGHLY ACTIVE RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS Source text: here Further company coverage: