FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Merck provides further update on 3 multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda in combination with Pomalidomide, Lenalidomide
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 8:36 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Merck provides further update on 3 multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda in combination with Pomalidomide, Lenalidomide

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides further update on three multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with pomalidomide or lenalidomide

* Merck provides further update on three multiple myeloma studies evaluating Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in combination with pomalidomide or lenalidomide

* Merck & Co Inc - U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on keynote-183, keynote-185 and keynote-023

* Merck & co inc - ‍decision follows a review of data by dmc in which more deaths were observed in Keytruda arms of keynote-183 and keynote-185​

* Merck - FDA determined data available indicates risks of Keytruda + pomalidomide or lenalidomide outweigh potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma

* Merck & co inc - clinical hold does not apply to other studies with Keytruda

* Merck & co - ‍all patients enrolled in keynote-183,keynote-185 will discontinue investigational treatment with Keytruda​

* Merck & co - patients enrolled in Keytruda/lenalidomide/dexamethasone cohort in keynote-023 will also discontinue investigational treatment with Keytruda​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.