FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides update on phase 3 study of keytruda® (pembrolizumab) monotherapy in patients with previously treated recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (hnscc)

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍no new safety signals were identified in study​

* Says ‍"we remain confident that keytruda is an important therapy for this difficult-to-treat cancer"​

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍safety profile observed in keynote-040 was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies of keytruda​

* Merck & Co Inc - anti-pd-1 therapy, did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.