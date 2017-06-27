FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Merck provides update on reveal outcomes study of Anacetrapib

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Merck provides update on reveal outcomes study of Anacetrapib

* Reveal outcomes study of anacetrapib met its primary endpoint

* Plans to review results of trial with external experts, will consider whether to file new drug applications with U.S. FDA

* Safety profile of Anacetrapib in early analysis was generally consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies of drug

* Reveal study significantly reduced major coronary events versus placebo in patients at risk for cardiac events already getting LDL-C lowering regimen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

