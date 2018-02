BRIEF-Merck Q4 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.98

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.08 TO $4.23

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.97 TO $3.12

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 GAAP EPS REFLECTS A $2.6 BILLION PROVISIONAL CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94, REVENUE VIEW $10.49 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY KEYTRUDA SALES $1,297 MILLION VERSUS $483 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 WORLDWIDE SALES WERE $10.4 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 3 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANTICIPATES FULL-YEAR 2018 WORLDWIDE SALES TO BE BETWEEN $41.2 BILLION AND $42.7 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $41.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 PHARMACEUTICAL SALES INCREASED 4 PERCENT TO $9.3 BILLION, INCLUDING A 1 PERCENT POSITIVE IMPACT FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE

* QTRLY REMICADE SALES $186 MILLION VERSUS $269 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* MERCK - Q4 REVENUE UNFAVORABLY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $125 MILLION FROM LOST SALES IN SOME MARKETS RELATED TO JUNE CYBER-ATTACK

* QTRLY JANUVIA/JANUMET SALES $1,524 MILLION VERSUS $1,509 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* MERCK - PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $12 BILLION OVER 5 YEARS IN CAPITAL PROJECTS INCLUDING ABOUT $8 BILLION IN THE U.S.

* MERCK - PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $12 BILLION OVER 5 YEARS IN CAPITAL PROJECTS INCLUDING ABOUT $8 BILLION IN THE U.S.

* MERCK - PLANS TO PROVIDE ONE-TIME, LONG-TERM INCENTIVE AWARD FOR ELIGIBLE NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES IN Q2