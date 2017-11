Nov 14 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck announces final results of any and all tender offers

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Nov. 13, 2017​

* Merck - amount of notes tendered & accepted for purchase was about $584.7 million, exclusive of notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures​