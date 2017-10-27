BRIEF-Merck reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc
* Merck announces third-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.02
* Q3 sales $10.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.54 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company narrows and raises 2017 full-year revenue range to be between $40.0 billion and $40.5 billion
* Qtrly Januvia/Janumet sales $1,525 million versus $1,554 million
* Company narrows and raises 2017 full-year GAAP EPS range to be between $1.78 and $1.84
* Narrows and raises 2017 full-year non-GAAP EPS range to be between $3.91 and $3.97
* Third-quarter pharmaceutical sales decreased 3 percent to $9.2 billion, including a 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange
* Qtrly Keytruda sales $1,047 million versus $356 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $40.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly remicade sales $214 million versus $311 million
* Worldwide sales for Q3 included a 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange
* Q3 GAAP loss per share reflects $2.35 billion charge related to formation of strategic oncology collaboration with Astrazeneca
* Qtrly revenue was unfavorably impacted by about $135 million from lost sales in certain markets related to cyber-attack
* Q3 sales reduced by about $240 million due to borrowing from U.S. centers for disease control & prevention pediatric vaccine stockpile of Gardasil 9
* Q3 2017 sales compared with Q3 2016 unfavorably impacted by about $150 million of additional sales in Japan in Q3 2016 due to shipments timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: