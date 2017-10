Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck provides update on European application for Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin for first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

* Withdrawn European application for Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed, carboplatin as first-line treatment for metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC

* Company is confident in clinical data from Keynote-021, Cohort G​