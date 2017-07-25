FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck's investigational NNRTI, doravirine, meets primary efficacy endpoint
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Merck's investigational NNRTI, doravirine, meets primary efficacy endpoint

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* Merck's investigational NNRTI, doravirine, meets primary efficacy endpoint of non-inferiority to efavirenz, both in combination with other antiretroviral agents, in pivotal phase 3 trial for treatment of hiv-1 infection

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍merck plans to submit new drug applications with U.S. FDA in Q4 2017​

* Merck & Co Inc - Merck plans to submit new drug applications with U.S. FDA in Q4 2017

* Merck & Co Inc - ‍treatment discontinuations due to adverse events for dor/3tc/tdf and efv/ftc/tdf were 3 percent and 7 percent, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

