Jan 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR USE IN THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA THAT IS UNRESECTABLE WITH RADICAL SURGERY WHO HAVE PROGRESSED FOLLOWING CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY

* MERCK & CO INC - WILL MARKET KEYTRUDA IN JAPAN AND WILL PROMOTE IT WITH TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

* MERCK & CO INC - WITH THE APPROVAL, KEYTRUDA IS NOW INDICATED FOR USE IN FOUR TYPES OF CANCER IN JAPAN