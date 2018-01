BRIEF-Merck's Keytruda Significantly Improved Recurrence-Free Survival Compared To Placebo As Adjuvant Therapy

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED RECURRENCE-FREE SURVIVAL COMPARED TO PLACEBO AS ADJUVANT THERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH STAGE 3 RESECTED HIGH-RISK MELANOMA (EORTC1325/KEYNOTE-054)

* MERCK & CO INC - PHASE 3 EORTC1325/KEYNOTE-054 TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF RECURRENCE-FREE SURVIVAL

* MERCK -SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES INVOLVING PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED MELANOMA

* MERCK & CO INC - IN ACCORDANCE WITH TRIAL PROTOCOL, STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN ORDER TO EVALUATE OTHER KEY ENDPOINTS, INCLUDING OVERALL SURVIVAL