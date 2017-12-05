BRIEF-Mercuria Investment says new share prices

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mercuria Investment Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares via public offering, with the issue price of 1,406 yen per share (3.52 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 1,333.5 yen per share (3.33 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 1,333.5 yen per share (up to 680.1 million yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Nov. 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/a42b3f

