BRIEF-Mercury Systems enters into an amendment to co's credit agreement

* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing

* Mercury Systems Inc - amended credit agreement provides for a $400 million revolving credit facility

* Mercury Systems Inc - mercury repaid $192.5 million remaining principal on its term loan under original credit agreement using cash on hand

* Mercury Systems Inc - new $400 million revolving facility remained undrawn at closing of refinancing, other than for outstanding letters of credit

* Mercury Systems Inc - the amended credit agreement has a five year maturity.