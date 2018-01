Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mercury Systems Inc:

* MERCURY SYSTEMS RECEIVES $12M RF MICROELECTRONICS ORDER FOR AIRBORNE ELECTRONIC WARFARE APPLICATION

* MERCURY SYSTEMS INC - ‍ORDER WAS BOOKED IN COMPANY‘S FISCAL 2018 Q2 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE SHIPPED OVER NEXT SEVERAL QUARTERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: