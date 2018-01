BRIEF-Meredith's Acquisition Of Time Inc Receives Antitrust Clearance

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH‘S ACQUISITION OF TIME INC. RECEIVES ANTITRUST CLEARANCE

* MEREDITH CORP - PLANS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION WITHIN NEXT 30 DAYS​

* MEREDITH CORP - ALSO INTENDS TO OFFER UP TO $1.4 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NEW SENIOR UNSECURED 8-YEAR NOTES

* MEREDITH CORP - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO FUND PORTION OF ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TIME INC.​

* MEREDITH CORP - INTENDS TO ALSO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPSED OFFERING ‍TO REPAY EXISTING MEREDITH & TIME INC INDEBTEDNESS & CREDIT FACILITIES​