Dec 27 (Reuters) - BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES:

* MERIDIA REAL ESTATE III SOCIMI TO START TRADING ON SPAIN'S ALTERNATIVE MARKET ON DEC. 29, REFERENCE PRICE AT 1 EURO PER SHARE ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2DiBxhC

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)