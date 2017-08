June 30 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* Meridian Bioscience comments on recent FDA matters related to Magellan Diagnostics

* Meridian Bioscience Inc says FDA concluded an inspection of Magellan's quality system on June 29, 2017

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - Magellan is committed to addressing FDA investigators' observations.