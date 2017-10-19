FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meridian bioscience comments on preliminary fiscal 2017 operating results
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Meridian bioscience comments on preliminary fiscal 2017 operating results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc

* Meridian Bioscience Inc comments on preliminary fiscal 2017 operating results and provides fiscal 2018 revenue and earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 to $0.62

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.51

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 3 to 6 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $207 million to $212 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $200.5 million

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65 to $0.68

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $202.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $198.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - expect ‍C.difficile Toxins A/B & GDH test to launch in late fiscal 2018​

* Meridian - ‍expect to complete development on H.pylori/Clarithromycin resistance assay during fiscal 2018, enter clinical trials in early 2019​

* Meridian Bioscience Inc - ‍expect to launch illumigene CMV late in fiscal 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
