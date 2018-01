Jan 16 (Reuters) - Meridian Mining Se:

* MERIDIAN MINING ANNOUNCES 2017 MANGANESE PRODUCTION AND SALES UPDATE

* MERIDIAN MINING SE - PRODUCED 16,786 TONNES OF MANGANESE PRODUCT IN Q4 OF 2017 VERSUS 13,326 TONNES IN Q4 OF 2016

* MERIDIAN MINING SE - SOLD 21,974 TONNES OF MANGANESE PRODUCT IN Q4 OF 2017 VERSUS 19,592 TONNES IN Q4 OF 2016