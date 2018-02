Feb 27 (Reuters) - Meridian Waste Solutions Inc:

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS ISSUES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE LETTER

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS - EXPECTS $12 MILLION REVENUE AND $3 MILLION PRE-TAX NET INCOME IN 2018 BASED ON EXISTING PLATFORMS

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS INC - ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO ATTIS INDUSTRIES INC

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS INC - EVALUATING A PIPELINE OF GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN BIOMASS AND HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: