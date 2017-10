BRIEF-Merit Medical reports Q3 loss per share $0.07

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc

* Merit Medical reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $179.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $181.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍merit is updating its 2017 gaap eps guidance​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - sees ‍2017 gaap eps in range of $0.55 - $0.61​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍reaffirms its guidance previously issued for year ended december 31, 2017 of revenues in range of $722 - $727 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $725.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S