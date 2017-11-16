FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merit Medical signs purchase agreement with BD for divestment assets
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Merit Medical signs purchase agreement with BD for divestment assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc:

* Merit Medical signs purchase agreement with BD for divestment assets

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍purchase price for product lines and related assets to be acquired is $100 million​

* Merit Medical Systems- ‍intends to finance acquisition at closing through borrowings which are currently available under its revolving credit facility​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍transaction is also expected to expand operating margins and increase cash flow​

* Merit - ‍has signed asset purchase agreement with bd to acquire certain assets which bd proposes to sell in connection with acquisition of C.R. Bard​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings in 2018 for Merit’s shareholders​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍expects acquisition to provide $0.10-$0.19 in adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share accretion in fiscal year 2018​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍ expects deal to be accretive by 50-120 basis points to co’s adjusted gross margins over a period of six to twelve months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
