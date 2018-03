March 1 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp:

* MERITAGE HOMES ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

* MERITAGE HOMES - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $250 MILLION