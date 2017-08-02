FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Meritor reports Q3 earnings per share $0.51
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Meritor reports Q3 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc

* Meritor reports third-quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 sales $920 million

* Meritor Inc sees FY 2017 revenue to be approximately $3.25 billion

* Meritor Inc sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $1.20

* Meritor Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be approximately $1.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $848.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.