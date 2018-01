Jan 26 (Reuters) - MERKO GIDA:

* SIGNS SUBSCRIPTION COMMITMENT AND SHARE LENDING AGREEMENT WITH GEM GLOBAL

* GEM GLOBAL TO CONTRIBUTE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN COMPANY UP TO 45.0 MILLION LIRA WITHIN 3 YEARS

* PRICE OF SHARES TO BE DELIVERED TO GEM IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, TO BE 10 PERCENT LESS THAN AVERAGE MARKET PRICE

* GEM‘S SHAREHOLDING PERCENTAGE IN CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL NOT TO EXCEED 9.9 PERCENT OF TOTAL CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)