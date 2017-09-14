FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mermaid Maritime says Seadrill & units have filed prearranged chapter 11 cases in court
#Bankruptcy News
September 14, 2017 / 10:36 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Mermaid Maritime says Seadrill & units have filed prearranged chapter 11 cases in court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mermaid Maritime Pcl

* Seadrill & certain units have filed prearranged chapter 11 cases in court together with a agreed restructuring plan

* AOD & units are excluded from Seadrill’s filing & expected to continue operations in interim while restructuring talks continue

* AOD and its unit did not file chapter 11 cases, and business operations are expected to be largely unaffected by Seadrill’s chapter 11 filings

* Refers to announcement by Seadrill on 12 Sept 2017 announcing a comprehensive restructuring plan

* AOD and units received, as part of Seadrill restructuring agreement, a benefit of temporary waiver and forbearance from default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

