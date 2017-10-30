FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merrimack receives orphan drug designation for MM-121 for the treatment of type of lung cancer
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Merrimack receives orphan drug designation for MM-121 for the treatment of type of lung cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack receives orphan drug designation for MM-121 for the treatment of heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - ‍orphan drug designation by FDA includes eligibility for 7-year period of marketing exclusivity for MM-121 upon approval​

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - ‍MM-121 is currently being evaluated in SHERLOC study; top-line data for SHERLOC study is expected in H2 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.