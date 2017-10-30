BRIEF-Merrimack receives orphan drug designation for MM-121 for the treatment of type of lung cancer

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Merrimack receives orphan drug designation for MM-121 for the treatment of heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - orphan drug designation by FDA includes eligibility for 7-year period of marketing exclusivity for MM-121 upon approval
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - MM-121 is currently being evaluated in SHERLOC study; top-line data for SHERLOC study is expected in H2 2018