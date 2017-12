Dec 26 (Reuters) - Merry Electronics Co Ltd

* Says it disposed 1 million shares of CONCRAFT HOLDING CO LTD for T$412.1 million in total (average price of T$404.01 per share), from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25

* Gains from the stake sale is T$347.3 million

