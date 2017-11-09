BRIEF-Mersana announces third quarter loss of $0.35 per share

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics Inc
* Mersana announces third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business updates
* Qtrly loss per share $0.35
* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Sept 30, 2017 were $133.4 million, compared with $100.3 million as of Dec 31, 2016
* Expects that cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable it to fund operating plan through at least mid-2019